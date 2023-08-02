Home States Andhra Pradesh

Lokesh’s Yuva Galam yatra enters Palnadu

His Yuva Galam Padayatra entered Palnadu district at Mupparajupalem in Vinukonda Assembly segment on Tuesday.

Published: 02nd August 2023 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2023 08:13 AM

Andhra Pradesh minister Nara Lokesh in a public meeting at Unguturu.

TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh Nara Lokesh (Photo | Nara Lokesh Twitter)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh has asserted that the coming TDP government will give top priority to providing basic facilities like drinking water, roads and drainage in rural areas. His Yuva Galam Padayatra entered Palnadu district at Mupparajupalem in the Vinukonda Assembly segment on Tuesday.

When villagers of Ravvavaram informed him about the lack of basic amenities, Lokesh said due to the failure of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, roads in the rural areas are in poor shape and soon after the TDP forms the next government all the needs will be met. He was accorded a warm welcome by TDP cadres.

