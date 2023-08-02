Home States Andhra Pradesh

Sea of devotees throng to participate in Giripradakshina

The devotees embarked on their spiritual journey, circumambulating the revered Indrakeeladri hill, where the Goddess, the embodiment of Mother Durga, is believed to have manifested.

The Giripradakshana was held to mark the full moon at Indrakeladri. (Photo I Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The grand Indrakiladri Giripradakshina was organised on the occasion of the full moon, bringing together thousands of devotees from all walks of life. The sacred event witnessed the enthusiastic participation of esteemed personalities, including Deputy Chief Minister Kottu Satyanarayana and Temple Trust Board Chairman Karnati Rambabu.

The pilgrimage commenced with an auspicious ritualistic puja at Sri Kamadhenu Ammavari Temple located at the Ghat Road Entrance. The Minister inaugurated the sacred event amidst the chanting of Vedic scholars. The program started at 5.30 AM on Tuesday and concluded by 9.30 AM, covering about 7 km around the temple. The circumambulation covered Sri Kamadhenu Ammavari Temple, Kummaripalem centre, Four Pillar centre, Sitara centre, Kabela centre, Milk Factory centre, Chitti Nagar, Kothapeta, Nehru Bomma centre, Brahmana Veedhi and Ghat Road.

The devotees embarked on their spiritual journey, circumambulating the revered Indrakeeladri hill, where the Goddess, the embodiment of Mother Durga, is believed to have manifested. During the circumambulation, devotees offered flowers, fruits, and coconuts to Sri Ammavaru and Swami, who were carried in the chariot.  As per the local pandits’ guidance, the ritual should begin with any devotee taking a holy bath in the River Krishna, followed by a visit to the Ganapathi temple located on Canal Road. The Giripradakshina, a circumambulation around a holy Indrakeeladri hill commences by breaking a coconut at the ‘patha metla dari’ (stairs), situated beside the maha mandapam.

Executive officer V Bramaramba said that the Giripradakshina is not merely a physical journey but a sacred odyssey of faith and devotion. Devotees from different parts of the country participated in the event, and their fervent prayers echoed through the surroundings of Indrakeeladri. She urged the devotees to participate in large numbers in the Giripradakshina which will be organised every month on a full moon day.

