Speed up S V Museum works: EO to officials

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthansm (TTD) Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy urged officials to expedite the spiritual ambience of the SV Museum to recreate the presence of devotees at Srivari temple.

Addressing a review meeting with officials of TCS, Map Institute and SV Museum at the TTD administrative building on Tuesday, the TTD EO asked the officials to speed up works on the spiritual ambience in the first zone.

In the second zone of the Annamaiah Gallery, Dhyan mandir, ornaments of Srivaru, numismatics and historical artefacts with hologram technology would be placed.

He wanted all the agencies to work in tandem, especially on the 3D display of Swami jewellery, the portrayal of Maha Vishnu to be bewitching in the third zone as lakhs of devotees visit the museum every day.

