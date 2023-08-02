Home States Andhra Pradesh

Tomato prices dip as arrivals improve

Traders said that the impact of the drop in wholesale prices would reflect in the retail market in another two to three days.

Published: 02nd August 2023

Madanapalle tomato market. (File photo)

By D Surendra Kumar
Express News Service

CHITTOOR: The skyrocketing tomato prices continue to sting consumers as the kitchen staple retailed at Rs 190- Rs 200 per kilo based on the variety in various parts of the State. However, traders are of the opinion that the pinching prices are likely to cool down at Rs 150-Rs 160 per kilo in the subsequent weeks following the drop in the prices in the wholesale markets.      

The tomato prices traded at Rs 168 per kilo in Madanapalle, Asia’s largest tomato market, on Tuesday. The wholesale prices dropped slightly after the market received  321 metric tonne and 368 metric tonne of the vegetable on Monday and Tuesday respectively.

Traders said that the impact of the drop in wholesale prices would reflect in the retail market in another two to three days. “An increase in the fresh arrivals resulted in the fall in prices in the wholesale market. The prices of tomatoes will further come down once the produce from the Anantapur region becomes available in the market.

Tomatoes from local wholesale markets in Anantapur will be exported to West Bengal, Odisha, Maharashtra and Karnataka,” said T Abhilash, secretary of Madanapalle tomato market yard. He further went on to say that a respite for consumers is expected once the arrivals from local farmers become more frequent in the upcoming days.

The drastic shortage in supply and soaring prices of tomatoes over the past few days are the aftermath of the damages caused by the monsoon. “The tomato prices had jumped from Rs 60 to Rs 200 within 20-25 days due to a shortage of supply. The poor production and damages caused by the monsoon are the reasons behind the soaring prices,” said Ramana, a trader from Chittoor.

Both traders as well as consumers have been bearing the brunt of the crunch in supply. The drop in supplies has forced some mandis to shut down as well. Of the 428 mandis in Annamayya district, traders have been operating only 246. On the other hand, tomato prices are burning a hole in the pockets of common people. Consumers are forced to return empty-handed from the market.

In Visakhapatnam, the cost of a kilo of tomato was Rs 168 on Tuesday. Notably, two days ago on Saturday, the price was recorded at Rs 159. Ganesh, the owner of the retail store, informed us that while there might not be any further drastic increase in the prices, the current rate is expected to persist over the next few days due to the limited tomato supply.

