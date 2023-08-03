Home States Andhra Pradesh

Ambati to seek ED probe into Pawan’s ‘Bro’ remuneration

The minister also sought to know the income tax paid by Pawan Kalyan, who claims to have charged Rs 2 crore per day for shooting ‘Bro’.

Published: 03rd August 2023 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2023 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

Water Resources Minister Ambati Rambabu. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A day after Water Resources minister Ambati Rambabu had alleged that funds were diverted from the US to pay Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan his remuneration for the film 'Bro', the YSRC leader on Wednesday rushed to the national capital to lodge a complaint with the Central agencies on the alleged diversion of funds. 

Ambati will meet party Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy and call on the heads of the Central agencies on Thursday or Friday to seek a probe into tax evasion and other aspects.

Earlier, he had alleged that TG Viswa Prasad, producer of ‘Bro’, a TDP supporter and owner of IT companies in the US, had diverted money to pay Pawan. Viswa Prasad vehemently condemned the allegations. 

The minister also sought to know the Income Tax paid by the actor, who claims to have charged Rs 2 crore per day for shooting ‘Bro’.

Ambati is likely to take up the aspects of tax evasion as well as the diversion of funds with the Central agencies like the Income Tax Department and Enforcement Directorate, sources said. He will lead a delegation of YSRC MPs and lodge a complaint.

“Today, I am leaving to Delhi for an important work. I will inform you about the outcome of my visit once I return,” he told reporters.

