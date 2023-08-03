Home States Andhra Pradesh

CM has no time to visit flood-hit areas: Lokesh

Lokesh said the State government was stating that essentials would be supplied to the affected people after the floods recede.

Published: 03rd August 2023 08:02 AM

TDP General Secretary Nara Lokesh. (File photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh alleged that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was so busy looting the State without having time even to visit the flood-hit areas and hold a review meeting on the damage caused by the recent incessant rains.

Addressing a gathering at Vinukonda on Wednesday as part of his Yuva Galam Padayatra, Lokesh said the State government was stating that essentials would be supplied to the affected people after the floods recede. “Till then what should they eat? Does the government want them to succumb to hunger?” he asked. 

“On the one hand, salaries of employees are not being paid on time and on the other the YSRC government is not in a position to pay social security pensions to beneficiaries promptly. The latest development is that the allowances of police officials have been cut drastically,” the TDP general secretary observed.

