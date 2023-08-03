Home States Andhra Pradesh

Focus on innovative teaching: Jagan

CM Jagan handing over food packets to women during the launch of Take Home Ration programme under Sampoorna Poshana in Tadepalli on Wednesday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed women and child welfare department officials to focus on quality education and explore alternative teaching methods for children in primary schools. Even as the CM virtually launched take-home ration distribution for the beneficiaries of YSR Sampoorna Poshana and YSR Sampoorna Poshana Plus at the review meet held at the women and child welfare department here on Wednesday, he distributed dry ration to pregnant women and lactating mothers. 

Jagan emphasised the need for concentrating on English language teaching from PP1 and PP2, including phonetics, pronunciation etc. “There is a need for exploring innovative teaching methods for children during the foundation level,” he informed the officials. The Chief Minister stressed improving the language skills of Class II children as the government has been imparting training to children on TOEFL from Class 3.  

Taking a dig at the Opposition, Jagan said that while the previous TDP government spent only Rs 450-Rs 500 crore annually on providing nutritious food to pregnant women, lactating mothers and children, the YSRC government has incurred an annual expenditure of Rs 2,300 crore.

The Chief Minister asked officials to pay special attention to the quality of food being served to children. “There should be constant monitoring and quality control tests must be conducted,” he ordered. While 2 kg of Ragi powder, 1 kg of rice flakes, 3 kg rice, 250 grams each of jaggery, chikki and dry dates, 1 kg of red gram, half litre edible oil, 5 litre of milk and 25 eggs are given every month under YSR Sampoorna Poshana, 1 kg of Ragi powder, 2 kg of multigrain atta, 3 kg rice, 500 grams each of jaggery, chikki and dry dates, 1 kg of red gram, half litre edible oil, 5 litre of milk and 25 eggs are given every month under YSR Sampoorna Poshana Plus.

The Chief Minister said family doctors should also visit the Anganwadi centres during their visits to villages. Stating that the State government has been implementing Amma Vodi, Kalyanamasthu- Shadi Tohfa, Vasathi Deevena and Vidya Deevena aimed at preventing child marriages and improving literacy among girls, Jagan said that officials should extensively publicise these programmes to raise awareness in backward areas.

