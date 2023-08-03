Plan to make Jagananna Suraksha a biannual programme

P Hareesh By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Buoyed by the success of the Jagananna Suraksha programme, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is planning to make it a biannual programme. An announcement to this effect is likely to be made in a day or two. While the previous programmes of the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government, as well as the party, were aimed at taking the welfare schemes and development initiatives to the doorstep of the people, Jagananna Suraksha delivered 20 different certificates and services to the people either at their doorstep or at the nearby secretariat.

According to official sources, the satisfaction level among the people with respect to Jagananna Suraksha has been quite high and the YSRC leadership is of the view that continuing the programme will give it more mileage ahead of the elections. The next round of the programme is likely to be held before the general elections in 2024.

The government had taken up the Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam programme, involving MLAs, MLCs and all the elected representatives, to take forward the welfare schemes to the doorstep of the people.

The programme is still continuing and the YSRC has even made the active participation of the MLAs in the programme as one of the criteria for allotment of party tickets in the next Assembly elections. As an extension to it, the Maa Nammakam Nuvve Jagan programme was held in which the party rank and file had gone door-to-door and sought the people’s support highlighting the welfare schemes and development programmes.

Under Jagananna Suraksha, more than 34.65 lakh households in the State have been covered, involving village and ward secretariat staff and village and ward volunteers, besides officials of various departments.

“By delivering various certificates and other services, the government can move closer to the people as they need not make rounds to government offices,” felt a YSRC leader. Under Jagananna Suraksha, the certificates and services are provided to the people at their doorstep free of cost. A total of 94.15 lakh service requests have been redressed, he added.

