Revolt against Jagan has begun in Pulivendula: Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Exuding hopes that the TDP will wrest Pulivendula from Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in the ensuing elections, party president N Chandrababu Naidu raised the slogan ‘Why Not Pulivendula?’ while addressing a well-attended gathering in the town on Wednesday. This is the first time Naidu visited the constituency after the 2019 elections. The TDP chief was accorded a rousing reception in Pulivendula.

The 73-year-old politician visited Gandikota reservoir as part of his tour to inspect irrigation projects in the Rayalaseema region. Observing the huge gathering of people attending his programme in Jagan’s constituency, Naidu asserted that the revolt has begun in Pulivendula.

Hours before his arrival, mild tension prevailed in Pulivendula town with some YSRC activists reportedly resorting to provocative acts at the location where a number of TDP followers were waiting for Naidu. The situation escalated as the YSRC cadre in two vehicles raised ‘Jai Jagan’ slogans.

TDP followers chased the vehicles and tried to get hold of the YSRC activists, but in vain. Later, they nabbed one YSRC activist, but the police intervened and ensured that the situation did not go out of control.

He lashed out at Jagan for neglecting the irrigation projects meant for the Rayalaseema region. Stating that it was the TDP which brought water to Pulivendula, Gandikota, Pydipalem, and Chitravathi, he expressed that his life’s ambition was to bring Godavari water to Banakacherla and provide adequate water to Rayalaseema.

BTech Ravi to contest against Jagan from Pulivendula

Pointing out that the YSRC constructed the bus stand in the town only after he had raised the issue, the TDP chief sought to know if Jagan has built 8,000 houses in Pulivendula. Further, he reiterated that the TDP had spent Rs 12,000 crore on irrigation projects in Rayalaseema as against the YSRC which spent a meagre Rs 2,000 crore. Accusing Jagan of ruining the Polavaram project and rendering the State without a capital city, Naidu raised the ‘Jai Amaravati’ slogan.

“Jagan should see the response to the people of Pulivendula for Amaravati as the capital,” he remarked.

Lambasting at the YSRC government for hiking electricity charges several times, Naidu assured to slash power charges, once elected.

“Senior leader Mareddy Ravindranath Reddy, better known as ‘BTech Ravi, will take on Jagan from Pulivendula in the next elections,” Naidu announced and urged the people to support the TDP.

Earlier, a fire broke out at the Old bus stand in Jammalamadugu while the TDP chief was addressing a gathering. The situation was immediately brought under control.

