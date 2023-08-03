Home States Andhra Pradesh

UGC warns students, lists two universities in Guntur, Visakhapatnam as fake

UGC said that it came to its notice that many institutions were awarding degrees contrary to the provisions of the UGC Act.

Published: 03rd August 2023

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: University Grants Commission (UGC) announced the list of 20 fake universities in the country. According to UGC, there are two universities in Andhra Pradesh on this list, which was disclosed on Wednesday.

In a release, UGC stated that there are eight fake universities in Delhi, four in UP, two in AP and Bengal and one each in other states. UGC declared Christ New Testament Deemed University at Kakumanivarithota in Guntur and Bible Open University of India in Visakhapatnam as fake.

It has been clarified that these universities do not have the authority to award degrees. The UGC said that it came to its notice that many institutions were awarding degrees contrary to the provisions of the UGC Act.

The degrees awarded by such universities will not be recognised for higher education and employment, the UGC ruled that those degrees would be considered invalid. Candidates can check the fake universities at http://www.ugch.gov.in. 

