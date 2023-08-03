Home States Andhra Pradesh

Violations at Rushikonda clearly evident, says HC  

Rushikonda.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Violations are clearly evident in the excavations and constructions at Rushikonda in Visakhapatnam, going by the report submitted by a joint committee constituted by the High Court, observed a division bench, comprising Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur and Justice AV Sesha Sai, during the hearing of the case on Wednesday. 

The bench said it would direct the Ministry of Environment and Forest (MoEF) to take necessary action based on the report. As it was the MoEF that had given the permission in the first place, it is only proper to ask the MoEF to take action against the violations, the bench opined. Stating that the extent of the land for construction should be as directed by the Supreme Court and the orders of the apex court will be included in the final verdict, it adjourned the case. 

Complaining that Rushikonda was being illegally excavated in the name of tourism resorts and the constructions were being done way beyond the permitted extent, Visakhapatnam East MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu of TDP and corporator PVLN Murthy Yadav of Jana Sena had filed two separate petitions. Later, YSRC rebel MP Kanumuru Raghu Rama Krishna Raju impleaded in the case. Later, the AP High Court constituted a joint committee of MoEF to check the ground reality at Rushikonda.

In its report, the committee said violations had taken place. It said instead of permitting 9.88 acres, constructions were taken up 17.96 acres. 

During the case hearing on Wednesday, petitioners’ counsel KS Murthy said the MoEF report clearly mentioned that violations had taken place. Constructions were being carried out in violation of Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) rules. Though it stated that violations had taken place, the MoEF has not taken any action, the counsel said, underlining the need to stop the construction. 

The court asked what action could be taken legally against the violations, to which the advocate felt as per the Environment Act, the permission for tourism resorts can be revoked and the officials, including the tourism department MD and engineers, can be prosecuted. 

Special government pleader Suman said the constructions are being done only in 9.88 acres and to ensure strengthening of the structures, some additional excavation was done. At that point in time, the court sought to know whether permission from the MoEF for the additional excavation was obtained or not. 

Comments

