Water level at Dowleswaram recedes, three districts on high alert

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Even as the water level in the River Godavari continued to recede, 4.50 lakh cusecs of water was discharged into the sea from the Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage at Dowleswaram near Rajahmundry on Wednesday.

The drop in discharge in floodwater has come as a big relief to the people residing in the low-lying areas of the river in the flood-affected districts. Flood Conservator R Kasi Visveswararao said that the water level at Dowleswaram stood at 8 feet on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the authorities in the Godavari districts continue to remain on high alert as 250 villages of the ASR district and island villages in the West Godavari and Konaseema districts have been completely inundated due to the overflowing rainwater. Speaking to reporters at Bhimavaram, West Godavari Collector P Prasanti said flood victims were to stay at the relief camps for two more days.

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Even as the water level in the River Godavari continued to recede, 4.50 lakh cusecs of water was discharged into the sea from the Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage at Dowleswaram near Rajahmundry on Wednesday. The drop in discharge in floodwater has come as a big relief to the people residing in the low-lying areas of the river in the flood-affected districts. Flood Conservator R Kasi Visveswararao said that the water level at Dowleswaram stood at 8 feet on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the authorities in the Godavari districts continue to remain on high alert as 250 villages of the ASR district and island villages in the West Godavari and Konaseema districts have been completely inundated due to the overflowing rainwater. Speaking to reporters at Bhimavaram, West Godavari Collector P Prasanti said flood victims were to stay at the relief camps for two more days. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });