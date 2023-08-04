Andhra Pradesh CM to tour flood-hit districts on August 7

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is set to visit the flood-hit regions of the Godavari delta on August 7 (Monday) and 8 (Tuesday) to review the relief measures. Jagan made the announcement during a meeting held to review the flood situation in five districts, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Eluru, Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema, East and West Godavari, with senior officials at his camp office in Tadepalle on Thursday.

Directing the Collectors of the districts affected by the deluge to conduct relief and rescue operations effectively, the Chief Minister pointed out that officials are empowered with funds under TR-27, sanctioned in advance in times of natural calamities, to carry out relief measures.

“For the last four years, we are following this system emulated by other States,” he explained. Stating that he makes it a point to tour flood-hit villages and personally supervise the situation along with the officials, Jagan said the affected families and individuals should be given Rs 2,000 and Rs 1,000 respectively when they are sent home from relief camps.

“If floodwater enters any house, a compensation of Rs 2,000 should be extended to the family. Besides, flood victims should be given 25 kg of rice, one kg of vegetables, one kg of red gram and one litre of edible oil. If any of the houses are affected in the floods, they should be given Rs 10,000 each for repairs irrespective of the extent of damage,” the Chief Minister told officials.

“It is also our responsibility to provide alternative house sites and grant pucca houses to the people living in low-lying areas. We have to come up with a solution to this annual crisis. District collectors should take an initiative in the matter,” Jagan observed. He instructed them to ensure there are sufficient medicines, including the ones for treating snake bites, are available at Primary Health Centres (PHCs) and village clinics.

Further, Jagan asked officials to deploy sanitation teams to carry out work once the floodwater levels drop. Roads and culverts damaged in the floods should also be repaired, and measures should be taken to ensure that there is an adequate supply of cattle feed, drinking water, and other essentials, he added. Officials were instructed to take up enumeration of crop and property loss after normalcy is restored. Revenue Minister D Prasada Rao, Chief Secretary Dr KS Jawahar Reddy, DGP KV Rajendranath Reddy and other officials were present.

