Capital region lands belong to farmers: Naidu

Naidu said that as per the agreement, the government should give farmers an annuity for 10 years and 1,000 yards of developed plots and 250 yards of commercial plots.

Published: 04th August 2023 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2023 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Welcoming the stay order issued by the Andhra Pradesh High Court on construction of houses for the poor in the R5 Zone of Amaravati region, TDP supremo and Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy went ahead with the distribution of house site pattas in the area despite the High Court’s direction that the lands in Amaravati should not be given to others. 

While giving the house site pattas, Jagan stated that the government got clearance from the courts for the distribution of lands, Naidu pointed out.

“Today, the High Court has categorically stated that lands in the capital region should not be distributed until the Supreme Court orders,” Naidu said while addressing the people in Anantapur district on Thursday during his visit to irrigation projects.

Asserting that the lands in Amaravati belong to the farmers, who gave them to the government free of cost for the construction of the capital city, Naidu said as per the agreement, the government should give them an annuity for 10 years and 1,000 yards of developed plots and 250 yards of commercial plots.

Stating that the AP High Court faulted the foolish decision of the Chief Minister by issuing a stay order on the construction of houses in the R5 Zone, former minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao urged Jagan not to destroy the master plan of Amaravati in the name of the welfare of the poor.

Taking to Twitter, Ganta suggested that Jagan allot land to the poor people in other areas except in the R5 Zone if he is really sincere about the cause of housing for the poor.

Describing the High Court orders as a slap on the face of  Jagan, TDP leader Tenali Sravan Kumar said Jagan betrayed the poor by giving them unauthorised pattas despite knowing that fact it should be subjected to the final court orders.

Stating that the lands in the R5 Zone were earmarked for software and hardware companies to provide employment to 3.80 lakh people in Amaravati region, the TDP leader said though 2,500 acres were allotted for the poor in the R3 zone, Jagan instead of giving house site pattas in that zone, attempted to destroy the Amaravati master plan by giving lands to the poor in the R5 Zone.

