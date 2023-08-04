CM to shift base to Visakhapatnam by Dasara?

P Hareesh By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is likely to shift his base and start administering the State from Visakhapatnam, the executive capital, from September onwards. “The shifting of the administration will take place maximum by Dasara, which falls in October, if not in September,” highly placed sources told TNIE.

Though the relocation of the Secretariat would not take place in a full-fledged manner, the staff necessary for the administration on a day-to-day basis would be shifted to the port city along with the Chief Minister.

“Jagan has been keen on shifting the seat of administration to Visakhapatnam for a very long time, but the same has been delayed due to legal issues. The entire Secretariat would not shift but he would start functioning from Visakhapatnam by Dasara,’’ sources confirmed TNIE.

According to the sources, the residences and camp offices of the Chief Minister have been identified and kept ready. The YSRC leadership is of the view that the relocation should be done before the year ends, a move, which will exude confidence among the people, that the government has been serious about the development of Visakhapatnam as part of its three-capital plan.

It may be mentioned that Supreme Court will hear the government’s plea challenging the High Court order in the three-capital case only in December.

