Home States Andhra Pradesh

CM to shift base to Visakhapatnam by Dasara?

According to the sources, the residences and camp offices of the Chief Minister have been identified and kept ready.

Published: 04th August 2023 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2023 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | Express)

By P Hareesh
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is likely to shift his base and start administering the State from Visakhapatnam, the executive capital, from September onwards. “The shifting of the administration will take place maximum by Dasara, which falls in October, if not in September,” highly placed sources told TNIE

Though the relocation of the Secretariat would not take place in a full-fledged manner, the staff necessary for the administration on a day-to-day basis would be shifted to the port city along with the Chief Minister.

“Jagan has been keen on shifting the seat of administration to Visakhapatnam for a very long time, but the same has been delayed due to legal issues. The entire Secretariat would not shift but he would start functioning from Visakhapatnam by Dasara,’’ sources confirmed TNIE

According to the sources, the residences and camp offices of the Chief Minister have been identified and kept ready. The YSRC leadership is of the view that the relocation should be done before the year ends, a move, which will exude confidence among the people, that the government has been serious about the development of Visakhapatnam as part of its three-capital plan. 

It may be mentioned that Supreme Court will hear the government’s plea challenging the High Court order in the three-capital case only in December. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Visakhapatnam Dasara
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp