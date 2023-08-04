Home States Andhra Pradesh

Expedite land survey in urban areas: Ministers

Ministers Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy (Energy) and Dharmana Prasada Rao (Revenue) took stock of the ongoing land survey at an official meeting at the State Secretariat on Thursday.

Published: 04th August 2023 07:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2023 07:29 AM   |  A+A-

A worker giving finishing touches to a marker stone placed in middle of an agriculture field during land survey. Representational image. (Photo | Express)

Representational image. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Cabinet Sub-Committee has directed officials to complete the comprehensive land resurvey under the Jagananna Saswatha Bhu Hakku Bhu Raksha Scheme in the State by October 15.

Observing that the land resurvey is going on at a brisk pace in villages, the sub-committee instructed the officials to expedite the process in urban local bodies.

Ministers Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy (Energy) and Dharmana Prasada Rao (Revenue) took stock of the ongoing land survey at an official meeting at the State Secretariat on Thursday.

Stating that the land ownership documents have been given to the landholders in 2,000 villages, where the resurvey was already completed, the ministers asked the officials to complete the survey in another 2,000 villages by October 15. On being informed that the drone survey was completed in 12,032 villages out of the total 13,398 in the State, they instructed the officials to complete it by the end of August.

About 15 lakh acres should be surveyed in all the 123 ULBs in the State. There are also 5.5 lakh acres of agricultural land in the urban areas. More than 38.19 lakh properties in the urban areas need to be surveyed within the stipulated time, the panel said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
land ownership Jagananna Saswatha Bhu Hakku Bhu RakshaLand resurvey
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp