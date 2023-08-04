Expedite land survey in urban areas: Ministers

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Cabinet Sub-Committee has directed officials to complete the comprehensive land resurvey under the Jagananna Saswatha Bhu Hakku Bhu Raksha Scheme in the State by October 15.

Observing that the land resurvey is going on at a brisk pace in villages, the sub-committee instructed the officials to expedite the process in urban local bodies.

Ministers Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy (Energy) and Dharmana Prasada Rao (Revenue) took stock of the ongoing land survey at an official meeting at the State Secretariat on Thursday.

Stating that the land ownership documents have been given to the landholders in 2,000 villages, where the resurvey was already completed, the ministers asked the officials to complete the survey in another 2,000 villages by October 15. On being informed that the drone survey was completed in 12,032 villages out of the total 13,398 in the State, they instructed the officials to complete it by the end of August.

About 15 lakh acres should be surveyed in all the 123 ULBs in the State. There are also 5.5 lakh acres of agricultural land in the urban areas. More than 38.19 lakh properties in the urban areas need to be surveyed within the stipulated time, the panel said.

