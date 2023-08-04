HC stays houses for poor in R-5 zone  

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a setback to the Jagan government, the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday issued an interim stay on the construction of houses for the poor in the R-5 zone in Amaravati. A three-member bench of the High Court comprising Justice DVSS Somayajulu, Justice C Manavendranath Rao, and Justice Ravinath Tilhari pronounced the interim order on petitions challenging the construction of houses in the capital region. In response, the State government decided to challenge the order in the Supreme Court.

The bench observed that the top court in its order had made it clear that the distribution of the house site pattas would depend on the final verdict of the case.

“The government was aware that construction of houses was only possible after the final verdict. We cannot remain as a mute spectator to the spending of an enormous amount of public funds on a matter, which is subjected to the final outcome based on the writ petitions,” the bench noted even as it dismissed the argument of the additional advocate general. On the occasion, the court also reminded that the Supreme Court in some of its verdicts had stated that court orders cannot be circumvented by bringing out new laws.

It stated that the division bench dealing with the capital city case had mentioned that the right to live of the farmers was interlinked to the case.

The bench said, “The question of inducting people from outside Guntur is a debatable issue and that modifications to the Amaravati master plan and the AP Metropolitan Region and Urban Development Authorities Act related to affordable housing plots is the subject matter of a judicial challenge.”

Meanwhile, the government argued that it has complete rights on the lands taken under LPS. However, the same was countered by the petitioners stating that until the promises made as per the Act were implemented, the government would not have any rights over those lands.

It may be noted that the HC reserved the verdict on EWS housing in the R-5 zone on July 22. Two days later, Chief Minister laid the foundation for the houses in Krish-nayapalem.

