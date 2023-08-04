Home States Andhra Pradesh

Jagan gives nod for filling vacancies in varsities, IIITs

Chief Minister said that the universities would be able to put up their best performance if they are equipped with regular teaching staff.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy gave the green signal for filling as many as 3,295 vacancies in various universities and IIITs in the state. In a review meeting with heads of universities and IIITs at the Camp Office on Thursday, Jagan said that the recruitment process, to be taken up by Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) through an online examination and interviews, would be completed by November 15.

He authorised the Education department to fill 2,635 Assistant Professor, Associate Professor and Professor vacancies in universities and 660 similar posts in IIITs. The government has already filled up 51,000 vacancies in the Medical and Health department.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the universities would be able to put up their best performance if they are equipped with regular teaching staff.

“As we have filled up 51,000 posts in the Medical and Health department, we should fill up existing vacancies in the universities also on a regular basis,” he said, adding that the selection process must be done purely on a merit basis to ensure good quality of education for students.

“We have completed the appointment of 1.30 lakh staff members in the village and ward secretariats in a flawless manner and the appointment of faculty in universities and IIITs should also be expedited in the same manner,” Jagan stated. 

Officials proposed that candidates already working on a contract basis should be given a maximum of 10 weightage marks at the rate of one mark per year. They told him that the notification would be issued by the APPSC for filling up the posts on August 23 and the online examination would be conducted in September. 

