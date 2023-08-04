Home States Andhra Pradesh

Master plan row: SVU students observe bandh

Speaking on the occasion, the student union JAC leaders said the proposed masterplan roads would pose a serious threat to the very existence of the SV university.

Students in large numbers stage sit in protest in front SVU Vice Chancellors chamber and administrative building. (Photo | Madhav K)

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Sri Venkateswara (SV) University students and Student Unions Joint Action Committee (JAC) on Thursday have called a ‘bandh’ to protest against the Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) decision of laying three master plan roads through the university premises. 

The bandh ended on a peaceful note without any untoward incidents. The students observed the university bandh by boycotting their regular classes and staging a dharna protest in front of the Vice-Chancellor’s chamber. They also held a dharna protest at Neelam Sanjeev Reddy’s statue in the university the proposal. In view of the university band, the police department deployed police personnel to avert untoward incidents.

Speaking on the occasion, the student union JAC leaders said the proposed masterplan roads would pose a serious threat to the very existence of the SV university. They said the university began its journey with 1,200 acres and has been reduced to 562 acres. Student unions agreed when authorities sought the university lands to set up hospitals and medical colleges in the larger interest of the public.

