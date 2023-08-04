Home States Andhra Pradesh

Miscreants rob Rs 4.5 lakh from tomato farmer 

Published: 04th August 2023 07:11 AM

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: Unidentified people attacked a tomato farmer and robbed Rs 4.5 lakh cash from him at Nakkabanda village in Punganur constituency.

According to reports, the victim, identified as Loka Raj, was returning home after selling his produce at the Palamaner market, when five youths, reportedly under the influence of ganja, ambushed him on Wednesday night.

They assaulted the farmer with beer bottles before taking off with his hard-earned money. Raj was rushed to a hospital in Punganur, where he was treated and discharged. Police have registered a case.

Recently, another farmer was murdered after he sold tomatoes worth Rs 30 lakh in Bodumalladinne in Annamayya district. 

