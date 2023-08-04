Home States Andhra Pradesh

Over two lakh people will benefit from Chilakaluripet hospital: Rajani  

Rajini also laid the foundation stone for the construction of a retaining wall along the Ogeru lake and CC roads worth Rs 9.5 crore. 

Published: 04th August 2023 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2023 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh minister Vidadala Rajani

Minister for Health and Family Welfare Vidadala Rajani. (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The newly constructed area hospital in Chilakaluripet would provide medical services to over 2 lakh people in the nearby areas, said Minister for Health and Family Welfare Vidadala Rajani. She inaugurated the hospital on Thursday. 

She said that the community health centre in the town with a 30-bed capacity fell short to meet the needs of the people. Finding a need to increase the bed capacity, the State government has decided to construct an area hospital with a 100-bed capacity on 4.147 acres of land on the premises of the community centre. 

While the former TDP government laid just the foundation stone for the namesake, CM YS Jagan allotted Rs 18 crore for the construction of the hospital. As many as three operation theatres, blood bank, advanced NBSU, and ICU services will be available.

The latest equipment worth Rs 2 crore has been set up in the hospital and as many as 96 staff including 24 doctors would provide super speciality medical services to the patients against 15 in the past. She said that over 90 types of health tests, and 500 different medicines would be available at the hospital. The new OP is equipped to provide services to over 300 patients every day, she added. 

Rajini also laid the foundation stone for the construction of a retaining wall along the Ogeru Lake and CC roads worth Rs 9.5 crore. 

Explaining various development works taken up in the constituency, Rajani also said that, Kendriya Vidyalaya was constructed with Rs 30 crore and the construction of a bypass road and development of autonagar with Rs 900 crore are in progress.

To provide safe drinking water to the rural people, pipelines are being laid to households with Rs 150 crores, as part of the AMRUT scheme. Along with this, Kondaveedu Fort, a major tourist spot was developed with Rs 100 crore, and the construction of CC roads and drainages with Rs 500 crore were completed, she added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telugu Desam Party Chilakaluripet hospital
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp