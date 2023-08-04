Over two lakh people will benefit from Chilakaluripet hospital: Rajani  

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The newly constructed area hospital in Chilakaluripet would provide medical services to over 2 lakh people in the nearby areas, said Minister for Health and Family Welfare Vidadala Rajani. She inaugurated the hospital on Thursday.

She said that the community health centre in the town with a 30-bed capacity fell short to meet the needs of the people. Finding a need to increase the bed capacity, the State government has decided to construct an area hospital with a 100-bed capacity on 4.147 acres of land on the premises of the community centre.

While the former TDP government laid just the foundation stone for the namesake, CM YS Jagan allotted Rs 18 crore for the construction of the hospital. As many as three operation theatres, blood bank, advanced NBSU, and ICU services will be available.

The latest equipment worth Rs 2 crore has been set up in the hospital and as many as 96 staff including 24 doctors would provide super speciality medical services to the patients against 15 in the past. She said that over 90 types of health tests, and 500 different medicines would be available at the hospital. The new OP is equipped to provide services to over 300 patients every day, she added.

Rajini also laid the foundation stone for the construction of a retaining wall along the Ogeru Lake and CC roads worth Rs 9.5 crore.

Explaining various development works taken up in the constituency, Rajani also said that, Kendriya Vidyalaya was constructed with Rs 30 crore and the construction of a bypass road and development of autonagar with Rs 900 crore are in progress.

To provide safe drinking water to the rural people, pipelines are being laid to households with Rs 150 crores, as part of the AMRUT scheme. Along with this, Kondaveedu Fort, a major tourist spot was developed with Rs 100 crore, and the construction of CC roads and drainages with Rs 500 crore were completed, she added.

