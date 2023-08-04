Pawan Kalyan’s Visakhapatnam yatra from August 10

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan would commence his third leg of the Varahi Vijaya Yatra from August 10 in Visakhapatnam district. Speaking on the occasion, Pawan Kalyan on Thursday said Visakhapatnam has seen destruction in the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government. Pawan Kalyan said he would expose the large-scale exploitation of natural resources in North Andhra during his yatra. "I will personally visit the lands which are being encroached upon with the support of YSRC MLAs and ministers,'' the JSP chief said and added he would also inspect Erra Matti Dibbalu, which is being exploited.