Home States Andhra Pradesh

Pawan Kalyan’s Visakhapatnam yatra from August 10

Pawan Kalyan said he would expose the large scale exploitation of natural resources in North Andhra during his yatra.

Published: 04th August 2023 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2023 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan would commence his third leg of the Varahi Vijaya Yatra from August 10 in Visakhapatnam district.

Speaking on the occasion, Pawan Kalyan on Thursday said Visakhapatnam has seen destruction in the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government. 

Pawan Kalyan said he would expose the large-scale exploitation of natural resources in North Andhra during his yatra. “I will personally visit the lands which are being encroached upon with the support of YSRC MLAs and ministers,’’ the JSP chief said and added he would also inspect Erra Matti Dibbalu, which is being exploited.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jana Sena Party Pawan KalyanVarahi Vijaya Yatra
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp