State debts are Rs 4.42 lakh crore, not Rs 10 lakh crore as claimed by Opposition, asserts Buggana

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that the YSRC government has made debts to the tune of only Rs 1,77,991 crore, Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath has put the total debts of the State at Rs 4,42,442 crore, but not Rs 10 lakh crore as being propagated by the Opposition parties and a section of the media.

Speaking to media persons at the State Secretariat on Thursday, Buggana said while the annual growth in debts increased to 14.7 per cent from 2014-15 to 2018-19 during the previous TDP regime, it is only 12.4 per cent during the YSRC government from 2019 to 2023.

When it comes to the revenue deficit, it was 2.4 per cent during the previous TDP regime and that of the Centre was 2.5 per cent at that time (the revenue deficit of the State and Centre was almost equal).

While the revenue deficit of the Centre recorded 4.8 per cent during 2019-23, it was only 2.07 per cent in the State under the YSRC government, Bugganna explained, adding that the revenue deficit rate of the State is almost half, compared to that of the Centre.

Pointing out that the previous TDP regime took more public account funds, Buggana said, while it took Rs 36,241 crore belonging to the Provident Fund of employees and other funds between 2015-16 and 2018-19, the YSRC government has only utilised Rs 3,475 crore from the public account funds.

Seeking to know why the opposition parties and self-proclaimed financial experts were making a hue and cry over the debts of the State government even after the Centre categorically stated that the borrowings of AP are within the limits of FRBM.

In fact, the previous TDP regime made more debts than the YSRC government. All those talking about the State debts are residing outside AP and slinging mud at the YSRC government with a conspiracy to avoid the support of the Centre for the development of the State, Buggana observed.

