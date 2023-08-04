YSRC, TDP support Delhi Services Bill

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The YSRC on Thursday supported the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 tabled by the government in the Lok Sabha to replace the Delhi Services Ordinance. Participating in the debate, YSRC MP PV Midhun Reddy supported the bill saying this is a unique one and expressed hope that it is not replicated for other states.

“The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 is for a Union Territory and hope it will not be replicated for States,” he observed.

The National Capital Civil Services Authority will consist of the Delhi Chief Minister, the Chief Secretary of Delhi and the Principal Home Secretary of Delhi.

The bill empowers the authority to make recommendations to the Delhi Lieutenant Governor regarding transfers and postings of officials and disciplinary matters. It also empowers the Lieutenant Governor to exercise his sole discretion on several matters, including those recommended by the National Capital Civil Services Authority, and the summoning, prorogation and dissolution of the Delhi Legislative Assembly.

TDP from Andhra Pradesh and Biju Janata Dal from Odisha also supported the bill.

