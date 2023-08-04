Home States Andhra Pradesh

YSRC, TDP support Delhi Services Bill

The bill empowers the authority to make recommendations to the Delhi Lieutenant Governor regarding transfers and postings of officials and disciplinary matters.

Published: 04th August 2023 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2023 07:42 AM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks on the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 in the Lok Sabha, Aug 1, 2023. (Photo | Sansad TV)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The YSRC on Thursday supported the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 tabled by the government in the Lok Sabha to replace the Delhi Services Ordinance. Participating in the debate, YSRC MP PV Midhun Reddy supported the bill saying this is a unique one and expressed hope that it is not replicated for other states. 

“The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 is for a Union Territory and hope it will not be replicated for States,” he observed.

The National Capital Civil Services Authority will consist of the Delhi Chief Minister, the Chief Secretary of Delhi and the Principal Home Secretary of Delhi. 

The bill empowers the authority to make recommendations to the Delhi Lieutenant Governor regarding transfers and postings of officials and disciplinary matters. It also empowers the Lieutenant Governor to exercise his sole discretion on several matters, including those recommended by the National Capital Civil Services Authority, and the summoning, prorogation and dissolution of the Delhi Legislative Assembly.
TDP from Andhra Pradesh and Biju Janata Dal from Odisha also supported the bill.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
YSRC Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Ame
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp