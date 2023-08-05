Andhra Pradesh Governor flags off two mobile blood collection buses

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Governor S Abdul Nazeer, who is also President of the Indian Red Cross Society, Andhra Pradesh State Branch, flagged off two mobile blood collection buses of IRCS AP State Branch at a programme held at the Raj Bhavan on Friday.

Dr A Sridhar Reddy, Chairman, and AK Parida, General Secretary of the AP State Branch of IRCS, said they received the two mobile blood collection buses donated by the Canadian Red Cross Society and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies through IRCS, Delhi.

The buses will be handed over to the IRCS District Branches of Anantapur and Chittoor. In addition to the existing 18 Red Cross blood banks in State, three more have been set up in Narasaraopet, Tirupati and Bhimavaram. Preference is given to supply blood free of cost to thalassemia patients and poor people to the extent of 50 per cent of the blood collected by IRCS, they explained.

VIJAYAWADA: Governor S Abdul Nazeer, who is also President of the Indian Red Cross Society, Andhra Pradesh State Branch, flagged off two mobile blood collection buses of IRCS AP State Branch at a programme held at the Raj Bhavan on Friday. Dr A Sridhar Reddy, Chairman, and AK Parida, General Secretary of the AP State Branch of IRCS, said they received the two mobile blood collection buses donated by the Canadian Red Cross Society and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies through IRCS, Delhi. The buses will be handed over to the IRCS District Branches of Anantapur and Chittoor. In addition to the existing 18 Red Cross blood banks in State, three more have been set up in Narasaraopet, Tirupati and Bhimavaram. Preference is given to supply blood free of cost to thalassemia patients and poor people to the extent of 50 per cent of the blood collected by IRCS, they explained.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });