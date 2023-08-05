Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Governor flags off two mobile blood collection buses

In addition to the existing 18 Red Cross blood banks in State, three more have been set up in Narasaraopet, Tirupati and Bhimavaram.

Published: 05th August 2023 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2023 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

Governor S Abdul Nazeer flagging off two mobile blood collection buses of IRCS AP State Branch in Vijayawada on Friday I Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Governor S Abdul Nazeer, who is also President of the Indian Red Cross Society, Andhra Pradesh State Branch, flagged off two mobile blood collection buses of IRCS AP State Branch at a programme held at the Raj Bhavan on Friday.

Dr A Sridhar Reddy, Chairman, and AK Parida, General Secretary of the AP State Branch of IRCS, said they received the two mobile blood collection buses donated by the Canadian Red Cross Society and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies through IRCS, Delhi.  

The buses will be handed over to the IRCS District Branches of Anantapur and Chittoor. In addition to the existing 18 Red Cross blood banks in State, three more have been set up in Narasaraopet, Tirupati and Bhimavaram. Preference is given to supply blood free of cost to thalassemia patients and poor people to the extent of 50 per cent of the blood collected by IRCS, they explained.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
blood bank Indian Red Cross Society
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp