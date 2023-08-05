Home States Andhra Pradesh

Antiques unearthed at 400-year-old temple tank in Mangalgiri

Over 35 workers continuously worked to remove the silt and drained the water from the tank with three motors working round the clock.

Published: 05th August 2023 09:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2023 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

Excavation works of Pedda Koneru at Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Mangalagiri. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: After nearly eight months of desiltation, the excavation works of Pedda Koneru at the famed Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Mangalagiri were completed on Friday. Several antiques, including copper coins, two glasses made in Germany, and small idols of deities were unearthed on Friday morning.

After excavation, the depth of the Koneru, which was unknown till now, reached a depth of 152 feet. Over 35 workers continuously worked to remove the silt and drained the water from the tank with three motors working round the clock. More than 3,500 trucks of silt have been removed and the reconstruction of the steps on the north side of the Pushkarini, which were destroyed during a lightning strike, was also completed.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy stated that development works would be carried out based on the recommendations of the expert committee of Mangalagiri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple. He hoped that the work would take two to three months to complete.

It can be recalled that, after years of negligence, the endowments department and temple officials have taken up work to rejuvenate the Kalyana Pushkarini in December 2022. Temple authorities have stumbled upon a temple of Lord Anjaneya, a few Shiva lingas, and inscriptions on the steps.

The four-century-old Pushkarini has been in a dilapidated condition for the past five decades and an attempt to renovate the pond in 1996 was not successful. Considering its historical significance, the State government had allotted Rs 1 crore for the renovation. Temple authorities have also sanctioned Rs 50 lakh for the desiltation. The locals also believe that there was a golden temple at the bottom of the pond.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple excavationantiquesPedda Koneru
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp