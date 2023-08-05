Antiques unearthed at 400-year-old temple tank in Mangalgiri

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: After nearly eight months of desiltation, the excavation works of Pedda Koneru at the famed Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Mangalagiri were completed on Friday. Several antiques, including copper coins, two glasses made in Germany, and small idols of deities were unearthed on Friday morning.

After excavation, the depth of the Koneru, which was unknown till now, reached a depth of 152 feet. Over 35 workers continuously worked to remove the silt and drained the water from the tank with three motors working round the clock. More than 3,500 trucks of silt have been removed and the reconstruction of the steps on the north side of the Pushkarini, which were destroyed during a lightning strike, was also completed.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy stated that development works would be carried out based on the recommendations of the expert committee of Mangalagiri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple. He hoped that the work would take two to three months to complete.

It can be recalled that, after years of negligence, the endowments department and temple officials have taken up work to rejuvenate the Kalyana Pushkarini in December 2022. Temple authorities have stumbled upon a temple of Lord Anjaneya, a few Shiva lingas, and inscriptions on the steps.

The four-century-old Pushkarini has been in a dilapidated condition for the past five decades and an attempt to renovate the pond in 1996 was not successful. Considering its historical significance, the State government had allotted Rs 1 crore for the renovation. Temple authorities have also sanctioned Rs 50 lakh for the desiltation. The locals also believe that there was a golden temple at the bottom of the pond.

