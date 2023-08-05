Home States Andhra Pradesh

Attack on police personnel in Punganur was pre-planned: Police

Chittoor SP Y Rishanth Reddy asserted it was a clear case of a pre-planned attack on police.

CHITTOOR: The violence in Punganur on Friday in which 50 police personnel were injured seems to be a pre-planned attack, said Anantapur range DIG RN Ammi Reddy. 

After Screening the video footage of the violence to media persons in Chittoor, the DIG said the change of the route for Chandrababu Naidu's road show was the main reason for the violence. 

He said that the attack on police, who were deployed there to ensure a law and order situation, looks pre-meditated.

They changed the route plan as per the directions of Punganur TDP incharge Challa Babu.

"Despite such provocation, Police have maintained restrain and strive to maintain law and order. Thirteen police personnel were seriously injured. We have taken around 40 people into custody and the case is under investigation," he said. 

Chittoor SP Y Rishanth Reddy asserted it was a clear case of a pre-planned attack on police as clear from the video footage. He said they have registered FIR under Sec 307 of IPC and Challa Babu (Challa Ramachandra Reddy), is named as accused number 1 in the case. 

Earlier in the day, Minister for Energy and Forest Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy visited the injured police personnel undergoing treatment at Punganur Government General Hospital and enquired about their treatment. 

Speaking to media persons, he held TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu responsible for Punganur violence. He said Naidu provoked his party men leading to the attack on police personnel.

“This is the first time such an attack has happened to police personnel. We will take stern action against those who are responsible for the attack on police,” he said. 

