Centre sanctions Rs 800 crore railway projects for Visakhapatnam

The projects were sanctioned to remove capacity constraints, reduce the detention of trains and meet future traffic growth in Visakhapatnam.

Published: 05th August 2023 09:44 AM

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw said several railway infrastructure projects worth nearly Rs 800 crore were sanctioned for Visakhapatnam this year. In reply to a query by BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao in the Rajya Sabha on Friday, the Union Minister said the projects were sanctioned to remove capacity constraints, reduce detention of trains and meet future traffic growth in Visakhapatnam.

The third and fourth rail lines for 15.3 km between Visakhapatnam and Gopalapatnam will be taken up at a cost of Rs 159.47 crore. The third and fourth rail lines for 20.543 km between Duvvada and Simhachalam North will be laid at a cost of Rs 302.20 crore.

The third and fourth rail lines for 12.04 km between Vadlapudi and Gate Junction cabin, including the line between Gangavaram Port and Visakhapatnam Steel Plant will be taken up at a cost of Rs 154.28 crore. A rail flyover between Pendurthy and Simhachalam North will be constructed at Simhachalam at a cost of Rs 183.65 crore.

