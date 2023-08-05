Lokesh files two court cases, not to tolerate false propaganda against him

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh has filed cases in the additional munsif magistrate court at Mangalagiri against the then Chairman of AP State Skill Development Corporation Ajay Reddy and a media house, which published ‘fake’ news against him. Lokesh attended the court on Friday to give his statement before the magistrate.

Speaking on the occasion, the TDP general secretary asserted that he would chase all those, who are indulging in spreading false propaganda against him.

“Ajay Reddy has made baseless allegations against me that I have committed a big scam by getting funds sanctioned for the Skill Development Corporation, while the media house has published a baseless story that the Enforcement Directorate is targeting me,” Lokesh said.

“Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s unachieved goal is to see to it that I and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu are arrested at least for a day in any false case,” he remarked.

“From the days of my grandfather NT Rama Rao, thousands of allegations have been made against our family members and not even one is proven. That is our credibility,” he maintained.

