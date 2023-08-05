Home States Andhra Pradesh

NHA recognises efforts of Andhra Pradesh in generating ABHA

Apart from establishing a verifiable and reliable identity, Ayushman Bharat Health Account provides a hassle-free method for accessing and sharing health records digitally.   

Published: 05th August 2023 09:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2023 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Special Chief Secretary (HM&FW) MT Krishna Babu disclosed that the National Health Authority (NHA) has recognised the outstanding efforts and innovative approach of the Department of Health, Medical, and Family Welfare of the State for generating unique 14-digit Ayushman Bharat Health Account numbers (ABHA) for the residents of Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking to the media he expressed his gratitude and said that ABHA serves as a unique identifier for individuals participating in India’s digital healthcare ecosystem. Apart from establishing a verifiable and reliable identity, ABHA provides a hassle-free method for accessing and sharing health records digitally.   

Director of Health, Medical, and Family Welfare and Mission Director of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) J Nivas said that as of Friday, a total of 44,01,00,234 ABHA numbers have been generated across the country by various states, of them AP has successfully generated 4,13,06,832 ABHA accounts, which is the highest in the country in terms of the percentage of the population covered in issuing ABHA Numbers (Andhra Pradesh has provided ABHA to nearly 85 per cent of its population).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Health AuthorityAyushman Bharat Health Account
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp