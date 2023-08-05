NHA recognises efforts of Andhra Pradesh in generating ABHA

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Special Chief Secretary (HM&FW) MT Krishna Babu disclosed that the National Health Authority (NHA) has recognised the outstanding efforts and innovative approach of the Department of Health, Medical, and Family Welfare of the State for generating unique 14-digit Ayushman Bharat Health Account numbers (ABHA) for the residents of Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking to the media he expressed his gratitude and said that ABHA serves as a unique identifier for individuals participating in India’s digital healthcare ecosystem. Apart from establishing a verifiable and reliable identity, ABHA provides a hassle-free method for accessing and sharing health records digitally.

Director of Health, Medical, and Family Welfare and Mission Director of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) J Nivas said that as of Friday, a total of 44,01,00,234 ABHA numbers have been generated across the country by various states, of them AP has successfully generated 4,13,06,832 ABHA accounts, which is the highest in the country in terms of the percentage of the population covered in issuing ABHA Numbers (Andhra Pradesh has provided ABHA to nearly 85 per cent of its population).

