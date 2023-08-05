Home States Andhra Pradesh

Parents Association of Andhra Pradesh oppose reforms in intermediate education system

State president of the Parents Association of Andhra Pradesh Narahari alleged that the Inter Board has turned into a wholesale market for private institutes to run additional classes.

Published: 05th August 2023 09:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2023 09:21 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a recent development, as part of reforms in the Intermediate education system, online applications were invited for extension of provisional affiliation and sanction of additional sections. Though this is a regular process, the decision taken by the Board of Intermediate (BIE) has come under fire and is now open to criticism from parent associations. This move of allowing additional sections in Intermediate colleges has sparked demands to take back the decision.

According to the BIE Secretary Saurabh Gaur, the due dates for submission of Online affiliation and sanction of additional sections are revised for general and vocational courses. The revised last date for online applications without penalty is August 31 and with penalty is up to September 30.

These decisions have raised concerns among parent associations and student unions who accused the authorities of converting the Intermediate Board, established initially to provide higher education opportunities to all.

State president of the Parents Association of Andhra Pradesh Narahari alleged that the Inter Board has turned into a wholesale market for private institutes to run additional classes. He questioned the existence of the Andhra Pradesh Education Control and Monitoring Commission, set up two years ago by the Legislature, and emphasised that any decisions made by the Intermediate Board must be approved by the Commission.

Stating that the lack of Commission approval for the additional classes in intermediate colleges is a clear violation of the law, he demanded immediate cancellation of the decision. State Secretary of ABVP Suluru Yachandra said that all these reforms or regular procedures should be taken up by the board before the commencement of the academic year.

G Eswaraiah, Secretary of the Parents Association of Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada, said that private intermediate colleges are charging exorbitant fees and are often subjected to unhygienic and overcrowded classrooms and running classes in apartments without proper facilities in violation of guidelines. Allowing additional sections could further exacerbate this issue, potentially cramming hundreds of students into confined spaces, he alleged.

However, BIE Secretary and Commissioner of Intermediate Education Saurabh Gaur condemned the allegations and said that this is a regular process and that for more transparency, they have introduced online applications. He said that they would not permit any management for the additional sections without proper inspections. Saurabh Gaur also assured that all the government guidelines will be followed for the process.

