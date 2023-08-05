PM to lay stone for redevelopment of Duvvada, Vizianagaram stations on August 6

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Three railway stations in the Waltair division have been identified for redevelopment, to which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually lay the foundation stone on Sunday, under the Amrit Bharat station scheme.

Speaking to the media persons here on Friday, DRM Saurabh Prasad said that Vizianagaram, Duvvada and Damanjodi in Waltair will be be developed with Rs 35.16 crore, Rs 26.31 crore, and Rs 13.93 crore respectively. The stations will be developed as city centres and works are expected to be completed within a year, he added.

“The PM will be laying the foundation stone for the three railway stations along with 508 stations under the Amrit Bharat scheme. In the ECoR, 25 stations, including three in the Waltair division, were chosen for redevelopment,” the DRM informed.

He said that while 15 stations in Waltair division have been identified under the scheme, including Vizianagaram, Srikakulam Road, Duvvada, Bobbili, Jagdalpur, Simhachalam, Parvatipuram, Cheepuripalli, Jeypore, Naupada, Damanjodi, Araku, Koraput, Kothavalasa and Parlakhemundi stations, in the first phase works in some major stations have already commenced and the second phase works will commence from Sunday.

Showcasing the grandeur of Indian diversity, these redeveloped stations will be equipped with new state-of-the-art passenger amenities as well as upgradation and replacement of the existing facilities, he added.

“The stations are being developed with state-of-the-art facilities. The facilities will include smooth access to railway stations, improved lighting, a better-circulating area, upgraded parking space, entry on both sides of the station, well-designed modern passenger amenities, signages for the guidance of passengers etc. Tenders have already been finalised and works will commence immediately after the foundation laying ceremony,” the DRM said.

