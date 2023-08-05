Punganur violence a conspiracy of TDP chief: Sajjala

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy alleged that the violence that erupted in Punganur was a conspiracy hatched by TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu. TDP activists came with a premeditated intention to create trouble. “The clashes and violence clearly indicate that Naidu can stoop to any low to get back power,” he observed.

“How can a person who worked as a chief minister for 14 years provoke and hurl abuses at police? It clearly exposes that Naidu will incite violence when he is not in power,’’ the YSRC general secretary said.

Sajjala said the Opposition Leader forgot his responsibility of protecting law and order and made provocative remarks during his visit. “Naidu does not have the right to continue in politics or live in a civilised society,” he remarked.

Naidu’s evil intentions came to the fore with evidence. “He is not touring the State to interact with people but to create trouble. He wants to perpetrate attacks and then blame the State government. He wants to gain sympathy that he is being attacked. This has happened at Pulivendula and now in Chittoor,’’ he charged.

Asserting that they would take all possible legal action while dealing with this kind of attack, Sajjala said they would also take up the issue with the Election Commission of India. “We appeal to the people not to support the TDP and decimate the party in the next general elections,’’ he said.

Sajjala maintained that the YSRC cadres have been showing restraint in spite of TDP leaders’ provocations.“Naidu and his son Nara Lokesh are hurling abuses at our party cadres at will. TDP cadres are roaming freely with weapons on the streets in Angallu and Punganur. This has exposed the mindset of Naidu,’’ he averred.

Meanwhile, Energy Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy also accused Naidu of instigating violence and orchestrating attacks on YSRC workers and police during his visit. Responding to the clashes that broke out between the ruling YSRC and opposition TDP workers in Punganur on Friday, Peddireddy said Naidu’s provocative statements had incited his rowdy mobs, some even carrying guns in their cars, descended upon Punganur to unleash violence.

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy alleged that the violence that erupted in Punganur was a conspiracy hatched by TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu. TDP activists came with a premeditated intention to create trouble. “The clashes and violence clearly indicate that Naidu can stoop to any low to get back power,” he observed. “How can a person who worked as a chief minister for 14 years provoke and hurl abuses at police? It clearly exposes that Naidu will incite violence when he is not in power,’’ the YSRC general secretary said. Sajjala said the Opposition Leader forgot his responsibility of protecting law and order and made provocative remarks during his visit. “Naidu does not have the right to continue in politics or live in a civilised society,” he remarked. Naidu’s evil intentions came to the fore with evidence. “He is not touring the State to interact with people but to create trouble. He wants to perpetrate attacks and then blame the State government. He wants to gain sympathy that he is being attacked. This has happened at Pulivendula and now in Chittoor,’’ he charged.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Asserting that they would take all possible legal action while dealing with this kind of attack, Sajjala said they would also take up the issue with the Election Commission of India. “We appeal to the people not to support the TDP and decimate the party in the next general elections,’’ he said. Sajjala maintained that the YSRC cadres have been showing restraint in spite of TDP leaders’ provocations.“Naidu and his son Nara Lokesh are hurling abuses at our party cadres at will. TDP cadres are roaming freely with weapons on the streets in Angallu and Punganur. This has exposed the mindset of Naidu,’’ he averred. Meanwhile, Energy Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy also accused Naidu of instigating violence and orchestrating attacks on YSRC workers and police during his visit. Responding to the clashes that broke out between the ruling YSRC and opposition TDP workers in Punganur on Friday, Peddireddy said Naidu’s provocative statements had incited his rowdy mobs, some even carrying guns in their cars, descended upon Punganur to unleash violence.