Home States Andhra Pradesh

TDP ‘pre-planned’ clash in Punganur: Chittoor SP

Stating that police had permitted N Chandrababu Naidu’s convoy to proceed to Chittoor through the Punganur bypass, the SP pointed out that the approval for entry was not issued for party activists. 

Published: 05th August 2023 10:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2023 10:05 AM   |  A+A-

Clashes erupted between the TDP and YSRC activists in Angallu and Punganur of Annamayya district ahead of the visit of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: Clashes that erupted near Punganur were pre-planned, Chittoor superintendent of police Y Rishanth Reddy maintained and squarely blamed the TDP leaders and activists for inciting trouble.

Speaking to reporters after visiting the injured policemen, who are getting treatment at the local government hospital, Rishanth Reddy said 50 officers sustained injuries. Of the total, 11 were seriously injured. Two police vehicles were also set on fire.

Describing the clash as brutal, the SP remarked, “Police officers were doing their duty and did not provoke anyone. We are not going to spare anyone who is responsible for the incident. What was the need for attacking police personnel who are on duty? Why did they (TDP) change the route and create such a situation? We are investigating everything. Police maintained restrain and sustained injuries. They did not take any action keeping in view the citizen’s safety,” he added.

Stating that police had permitted TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu’s convoy to proceed to Chittoor through Punganur bypass, the SP pointed out that approval was not issued for party activists to enter Punganur town.

“Chittoor district police had allocated 400 police personnel for bandobust as per the given schedule,” he said and explained that the YSRC cadres staged a protest in Punganur, in response to the ‘derogatory’ statement made by Naidu while addressing a rally at Mulakalacheruvu.

In an indirect reference to the local MLA, Naidu had said Thamballapalle was being ruled by a Ravana. “A mob of around 2,000 people tried to enter Punganur and attacked police with beer bottles, sticks and stones. We will book cases against those responsible for the incident and initiate stern action against them,” Rishanth Reddy said.

Responding to the SP’s remarks, Naidu who spoke at Putalapattu on Friday night, said Rishanth Reddy failed to provide proper security to him. “When one political party leader is taking out a rally, how can you allow another party to come in the same way?” he questioned and accused the SP of working at the behest of the minister and local MLA Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy.

Meanwhile, Anantapur range DIG Ammireddy said Punganur constituency TDP in-charge Challa Babu had provoked the cadre, following which they tried to enter into Punganur constituency.“We are appealing to the political leaders to not make provocative comments during any public meetings,” the DIG added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Punganur violence Anagallu Telugu Desam Party
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp