TDP ‘pre-planned’ clash in Punganur: Chittoor SP

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: Clashes that erupted near Punganur were pre-planned, Chittoor superintendent of police Y Rishanth Reddy maintained and squarely blamed the TDP leaders and activists for inciting trouble.

Speaking to reporters after visiting the injured policemen, who are getting treatment at the local government hospital, Rishanth Reddy said 50 officers sustained injuries. Of the total, 11 were seriously injured. Two police vehicles were also set on fire.

Describing the clash as brutal, the SP remarked, “Police officers were doing their duty and did not provoke anyone. We are not going to spare anyone who is responsible for the incident. What was the need for attacking police personnel who are on duty? Why did they (TDP) change the route and create such a situation? We are investigating everything. Police maintained restrain and sustained injuries. They did not take any action keeping in view the citizen’s safety,” he added.

Stating that police had permitted TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu’s convoy to proceed to Chittoor through Punganur bypass, the SP pointed out that approval was not issued for party activists to enter Punganur town.

“Chittoor district police had allocated 400 police personnel for bandobust as per the given schedule,” he said and explained that the YSRC cadres staged a protest in Punganur, in response to the ‘derogatory’ statement made by Naidu while addressing a rally at Mulakalacheruvu.

In an indirect reference to the local MLA, Naidu had said Thamballapalle was being ruled by a Ravana. “A mob of around 2,000 people tried to enter Punganur and attacked police with beer bottles, sticks and stones. We will book cases against those responsible for the incident and initiate stern action against them,” Rishanth Reddy said.

Responding to the SP’s remarks, Naidu who spoke at Putalapattu on Friday night, said Rishanth Reddy failed to provide proper security to him. “When one political party leader is taking out a rally, how can you allow another party to come in the same way?” he questioned and accused the SP of working at the behest of the minister and local MLA Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy.

Meanwhile, Anantapur range DIG Ammireddy said Punganur constituency TDP in-charge Challa Babu had provoked the cadre, following which they tried to enter into Punganur constituency.“We are appealing to the political leaders to not make provocative comments during any public meetings,” the DIG added.

