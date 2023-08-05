YSRC to move private bill on bifurcation issues

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC Parliamentary Party chief whip and Rajahmundry MP Margani Bharat has said the party will move a private member’s bill in the Lok Sabha to achieve the fulfilment of the promises made to the State in the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014.

Speaking to media persons in New Delhi on Friday, Bharat said 10 YSRC MPs would table the AP Reorganisation Amendment Bill, 2023 as the private member’s bill. Though YSRC Parliamentary Party leader V Vijayasai Reddy introduced the private member’s bill on bifurcation issues in the Rajya Sabha earlier, it was suggested that the party table it in the Lok Sabha as it contained financial issues.

“Hence, we are moving the private member’s bill in the Lok Sabha to pressurise the Centre to fulfil the promises made to the State at the time of bifurcation. We will also raise our voice on the injustice being done to the State during the debate on the no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government,” the YSRC MP said.

The bill includes Special Category Status for AP, South Coastal Railway zone along with Waltair Division, funds for backward districts and other unfulfilled bifurcation promises. On the other hand, YSRC floor leader in the Lok Sabha Peddireddy Mithun Reddy will move another private member’s bill seeking approval of the revised cost estimates of Rs 55,548 crore for the Polavaram project, he added.

