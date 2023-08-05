Home States Andhra Pradesh

YSRC to move private bill on bifurcation issues

The bill includes Special Category Status for Andhra Pradesh, South Coastal Railway zone along with Waltair Division, funds for backward districts and other unfulfilled bifurcation promises.

Published: 05th August 2023 09:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2023 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

YSRC Parliamentary Party chief whip and Rajahmundry MP Margani Bharat. (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC Parliamentary Party chief whip and Rajahmundry MP Margani Bharat has said the party will move a private member’s bill in the Lok Sabha to achieve the fulfilment of the promises made to the State in the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014.

Speaking to media persons in New Delhi on Friday, Bharat said 10 YSRC MPs would table the AP Reorganisation Amendment Bill, 2023 as the private member’s bill. Though YSRC Parliamentary Party leader V Vijayasai Reddy introduced the private member’s bill on bifurcation issues in the Rajya Sabha earlier, it was suggested that the party table it in the Lok Sabha as it contained financial issues.

“Hence, we are moving the private member’s bill in the Lok Sabha to pressurise the Centre to fulfil the promises made to the State at the time of bifurcation. We will also raise our voice on the injustice being done to the State during the debate on the no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government,” the YSRC MP said.

The bill includes Special Category Status for AP,  South Coastal Railway zone along with Waltair Division, funds for backward districts and other unfulfilled bifurcation promises. On the other hand, YSRC floor leader in the Lok Sabha Peddireddy Mithun Reddy will move another private member’s bill seeking approval of the revised cost estimates of Rs 55,548 crore for the Polavaram project, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lok SabhaYSRCPRIVATE BILLAP Reorganisation Act
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp