31-year-old Guntur professor gracefully pens her own destiny

Bandhavi Annam By

Express News Service

GUNTUR: There is a popular saying, “Handwriting determines your dream, and how beautiful your dream is, and so is your handwriting.”

Believing the same, 31-year-old Professor Sushmita Chowdary, excelled in various formats of handwriting and stood first in a state-wide competition conducted by All India Handwriting and Calligraphy Academy and will shortly receive an award from Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in New Delhi.

Sushmitha, a native of Guntur is a professor at the civil engineering department in the Hindu College of Engineering and Technology. Sushmitha was fascinated with various formats of handwriting and calligraphy from her childhood.

“My headmaster instilled an interest of learning various formats of handwriting in me. Learning a new format was always therapeutic for me just like painting or music. So, I learned calligraphy, looped cursive, Italian cursive, and times roman, and excelled in them,” she said.

With an initiative to instil the importance of good handwriting, All India Handwriting and Calligraphy Academy conducted handwriting competitions for over 5,000 students, and teachers across the State, in which, Sushmitha completed the entire script within a record time of sixty minutes and stood first.

“There are over 5,000 personality traits that can be linked to a person’s handwriting. Understanding pupils’ handwriting could help them understand their learning style and how they process information during lessons,” Sushmitha Chowdary added.

GUNTUR: There is a popular saying, “Handwriting determines your dream, and how beautiful your dream is, and so is your handwriting.” Believing the same, 31-year-old Professor Sushmita Chowdary, excelled in various formats of handwriting and stood first in a state-wide competition conducted by All India Handwriting and Calligraphy Academy and will shortly receive an award from Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in New Delhi. Sushmitha, a native of Guntur is a professor at the civil engineering department in the Hindu College of Engineering and Technology. Sushmitha was fascinated with various formats of handwriting and calligraphy from her childhood.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “My headmaster instilled an interest of learning various formats of handwriting in me. Learning a new format was always therapeutic for me just like painting or music. So, I learned calligraphy, looped cursive, Italian cursive, and times roman, and excelled in them,” she said. With an initiative to instil the importance of good handwriting, All India Handwriting and Calligraphy Academy conducted handwriting competitions for over 5,000 students, and teachers across the State, in which, Sushmitha completed the entire script within a record time of sixty minutes and stood first. “There are over 5,000 personality traits that can be linked to a person’s handwriting. Understanding pupils’ handwriting could help them understand their learning style and how they process information during lessons,” Sushmitha Chowdary added.