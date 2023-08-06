Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh CM to inaugurate 5 lakh houses in Sravana month

The government has developed all the basic infrastructure like internal roads, drinking water and electricity in the layouts, besides erecting welcome arches.

Published: 06th August 2023 08:23 AM

Construction activity going on full swing at Jagananna Housing Colonies near Nunna on Saturday. (Photo | Prasant Madugula)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is all set to inaugurate five lakh houses in the State in the auspicious Sravana Masam. The State government had distributed nearly 30 lakh house site pattas to the poor under the Navaratnalu Pedalandariki Illu scheme. Construction of 18.63 lakh houses was taken up in the first phase. About five lakh houses have been completed so far.

The Chief Minister will inaugurate a housing colony at Samalkot Urban in Kakinada district. As many as 2,298 houses have been constructed in the layout. Simultaneously, the housewarming ceremony will be performed in all 26 districts on the same day. It has been decided to perform the ceremony in those layouts, where the construction of more than 500 houses has been completed.

D Dora Babu, Chairman of Andhra Pradesh State Housing Corporation Limited and in charge of the Peddapuram Assembly constituency, and Lakshmisha, Managing Director of APSHCL, also visited the layout. Ajay Jain and Lakshmisha reviewed the arrangements for the inauguration of houses by the Chief Minister. They directed the officials to perform the housing warming ceremony on a grand scale.

Sravana masam Navaratnalu Pedalandariki Illu scheme
