MLA Bhumana  appointed as TTD chief

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government constituted a new board of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) and appointed Tirupati MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy as its chairman. An order to this effect was issued on Saturday.

Names of two people, YSRC MLC and BC leader Janga Krishnamurthy, and Chandragiri MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy—were doing the rounds for consideration for the post, but it has been learnt that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy gave his blessing to Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, given his prior experience as the Trust Board chief.

Other members of the Board will be constituted in due course as the tenure of the existing Board will end on August 8 (Monday). Karunakar Reddy will succeed YV Subba Reddy, who has held the post for two consecutive terms of two years each.

The Tirupati MLA served as the TTD chairman from 2006 to 2008 when YS Rajasekhara Reddy was the Chief Minister. Prior to that, he was Tirupati Urban Development Authority (TUDA) chairman from 2004 to 2006.

Currently, he is a part of the Board as an ex-officio member. Born on April 5, 1958, in Edarapalle village in the erstwhile Kadapa district, Karunakar Reddy pursued BA and MA at Sri Venkateswara University. Karunakar Reddy thanked Jagan for reposing faith in him.

