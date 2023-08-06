Peddireddy robbed State of Rs 40,000 crore, next to Jagan in looting: Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A day after violent clashes broke out in Annamayya and Chittoor districts, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu launched a stinging attack on minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, alleging that the latter stood next to Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy in looting people.

During his field visit to incomplete irrigation projects, Naidu gave a power-point presentation in the combined Chittoor district on Saturday and accused the Chief Minister of cancelling 25 projects in the district. Speaking to the reporters, he said, “I wonder how the YSRC goons resort to physical attacks if the minister is questioned for looting people.”

Condemning the attack on a bus owned by Amara Raja factory in Chittoor during the bandh, the TDP supremo stated that YSRC activists were resorting to violence as people have started to revolt against the State government.

Stating that he had no programme in Punganur on Friday, Naidu went on to say that he had come to Angallu centre after visiting Nayini lift. “But my convoy was obstructed and the YSRC supporters attacked me. The police, instead of preventing them, charged the TDP followers,” he said even as he lashed out at the police for supporting YSRC activists.

Continuing his artillery of allegations against the State government, Naidu alleged that Peddireddy robbed the State of Rs 40,000 crore and that the latter would be forced to pay back. “Ever since TDP gave a call for Yudha Bheri on irrigation projects, the ruling party called for a war to ensure a bloodbath in the State,” he alleged.

“I was born and brought up here (Chittoor district) and also entered politics from here only. But yesterday’s attack against me shows the increasing intolerance of them (YSRC leaders),” Naidu pointed out.

VIJAYAWADA: A day after violent clashes broke out in Annamayya and Chittoor districts, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu launched a stinging attack on minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, alleging that the latter stood next to Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy in looting people. During his field visit to incomplete irrigation projects, Naidu gave a power-point presentation in the combined Chittoor district on Saturday and accused the Chief Minister of cancelling 25 projects in the district. Speaking to the reporters, he said, “I wonder how the YSRC goons resort to physical attacks if the minister is questioned for looting people.” Condemning the attack on a bus owned by Amara Raja factory in Chittoor during the bandh, the TDP supremo stated that YSRC activists were resorting to violence as people have started to revolt against the State government.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Stating that he had no programme in Punganur on Friday, Naidu went on to say that he had come to Angallu centre after visiting Nayini lift. “But my convoy was obstructed and the YSRC supporters attacked me. The police, instead of preventing them, charged the TDP followers,” he said even as he lashed out at the police for supporting YSRC activists. Continuing his artillery of allegations against the State government, Naidu alleged that Peddireddy robbed the State of Rs 40,000 crore and that the latter would be forced to pay back. “Ever since TDP gave a call for Yudha Bheri on irrigation projects, the ruling party called for a war to ensure a bloodbath in the State,” he alleged. “I was born and brought up here (Chittoor district) and also entered politics from here only. But yesterday’s attack against me shows the increasing intolerance of them (YSRC leaders),” Naidu pointed out.