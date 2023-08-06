Home States Andhra Pradesh

Sporadic violence marks Chittoor bandh, YSRC activists burn effigy of TDP chief

Meanwhile, educational institutions, business establishments, including markets, cinema theatres and private offices, remained closed impacting normal lives in the region.  

Published: 06th August 2023 09:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2023 09:09 AM

Protestors damaged the windshield of an RTC bus in Kuppam during Chittoor district bandh on Saturday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: Sporadic incidents of violence marred Chittoor during the district-wide bandh called by YSRC on Saturday, in protest against violence and attack on policemen allegedly by the TDP cadres during the yellow party chief N Chandrababu Naidu’s visit to the district on Friday.

YSRC activists took to the streets and prevented the APSRTC and private buses from plying, leading to disruption in transport services in the district. The ruling party workers even stopped a bus, deflated its tyres and partially damaged it, forcing the staff aboard to get down.

Moreover, the protesters also burnt the effigy of Naidu and organised a bike rally as a mark of their condemnation. A similar incident was reported in Kuppam where protesters attacked an APSRTC bus and damaged its windshield. YSRC cadres from rural areas also expressed solidarity by staging demonstrations against the TDP during the bandh.  

YSRC district In-charge and MLC K R J Bharath’s residence in Kuppam witnessed a huge influx of party supporters. Bharath criticised Naidu for provoking his party workers to attack the police and demanded an open apology from the former. The MLC stated that the bandh was observed peacefully throughout the district. He expressed his regret over the injuries sustained by the police staff during the violence in Punganur.

Meanwhile, educational institutions, and business establishments, including markets, cinema theatres and private offices, remained closed impacting normal lives in the region. Adding to the inconvenience, the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) suspended its services on all routes, including those to prominent places such as Tirupati.

TAGS
YSRCChittoorTelugu Desam PartyAPSRTC
