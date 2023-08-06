Home States Andhra Pradesh

TDP chief in deep distress: Peddireddy

Speaking to the media, Peddireddy alleged that the fear of defeat in Kuppam had driven Naidu to resort to such heinous attacks on police.

Published: 06th August 2023 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2023 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

Minister for Energy Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy

Andhra Pradesh Minister for Energy Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy. (File photo)

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: Launching a scathing attack on TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, Energy Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy accused him of being in a state of political bankruptcy and deep distress. Peddireddy blamed Naidu for deliberately provoking the TDP cadre against the police, fearing his imminent defeat in Kuppam in the ensuing elections.

He visited the government hospital in Chittoor on Saturday and consoled the police personnel, who were injured in Punganur violence.

Speaking to the media, Peddireddy alleged that the fear of defeat in Kuppam had driven Naidu to resort to such heinous attacks on police. Several TD activists held a rally with lethal weapons and firearms and intentionally changed the route map of Naidu’s visit to unleash violence in Punganur.

“Naidu instigated his party cadre against the police and even the public with his words. The attack on the police was unprecedented and condemnable. The government is taking the violence that erupted under Naidu’s instigation seriously,”  he noted. Peddireddy was accompanied by MLAs Arani Srinivasulu and MS Babu, District Collector S Shan Mohan and SP Y Rishanth Reddy.

