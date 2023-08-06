YSRC government conspiring to dilute Panchayat system: Pawan Kalyan

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan on Saturday accused the YSRC government of conspiring to dilute the Panchayat Raj system by diverting the funds of panchayats. Addressing sarpanches who came to meet him at the party office in Mangalagiri, Pawan Kalyan alleged that the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government rolled out the volunteer system, which is running parallel to panchayats.

“While volunteers are paid an honorarium of Rs 5,000, the elected sarpanches are getting a meagre Rs 3,000 per month. Volunteers are virtually discharging the responsibilities of sarpanches,” he observed. After claiming that the volunteer system and the secretariat system were rolled out to take Navaratnalu schemes to the people, the YSRC government had made the volunteers party activists, the JSP chief alleged.

Making it clear that the JSP is against unanimous election to panchayat sarpanch posts, he said the JSP chief said he will take the matter to the notice of the Centre to come up with an Act to end the hegemony of a few in villages.

“Panchayats do not have any funds to take up basic infrastructure development works,” he pointed out. He revealed that a minister of Kerala invited him to the State to study the best practices being followed by their government to strengthen the panchayats.

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan on Saturday accused the YSRC government of conspiring to dilute the Panchayat Raj system by diverting the funds of panchayats. Addressing sarpanches who came to meet him at the party office in Mangalagiri, Pawan Kalyan alleged that the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government rolled out the volunteer system, which is running parallel to panchayats. “While volunteers are paid an honorarium of Rs 5,000, the elected sarpanches are getting a meagre Rs 3,000 per month. Volunteers are virtually discharging the responsibilities of sarpanches,” he observed. After claiming that the volunteer system and the secretariat system were rolled out to take Navaratnalu schemes to the people, the YSRC government had made the volunteers party activists, the JSP chief alleged. Making it clear that the JSP is against unanimous election to panchayat sarpanch posts, he said the JSP chief said he will take the matter to the notice of the Centre to come up with an Act to end the hegemony of a few in villages.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “Panchayats do not have any funds to take up basic infrastructure development works,” he pointed out. He revealed that a minister of Kerala invited him to the State to study the best practices being followed by their government to strengthen the panchayats.