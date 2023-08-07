Andhra Pradesh CM’s 2-day visit to flood-hit districts from today

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will undertake a two-day visit to four flood-hit Godavari districts from Monday. He will interact with flood victims in Alluri Sitarama Raju, Eluru, East Godavari and Konaseema districts.

Jagan’s tour of the flood-affected areas in Godavari districts assumes political significance in the wake of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu’s visit to Eluru on Monday. Naidu will address TDP cadres at Pattisam village. He is likely to visit the Polavaram project.

As many as 250 villages were marooned and road connectivity was disrupted in ASR. Velerupadu and Kukkunur mandals in Eluru, 10 Lanka villages in West Godavari and several mandals in Konaseema were affected by floods.

People of some remote villages in Chintur mandal held Jala Deeksha demanding that their villages be included in the 41.15 metre contour and be paid compensation by considering them as Polavaram project oustees. No loss of life was reported in the Godavari floods due to effective precautionary measures taken by the respective district administrations.

Police have made elaborate security arrangements for Jagan’s visit in Naxal- infested ASR district. Police have intensified patrol and alerted the intelligence network along the Andhra-Chhattisgarh border. Jagan will leave for Kotulagutta in Kunavaram Mandal at 9.30 AM. He will reach at 10.25 AM and review the flood impact and relief activities with officials. Later, he will interact with the flood victims of Kunavaram and VR Puram mandal.

From there, he will fly to Gommukudem in Kukkunur mandal by helicopter at 1.40 PM. He will go to a photo exhibition at Gommugudem. After that, he will reach Rajamahendravaram at 4.10 PM and stay at the R&B Guest House. He will address the party MLAs, MPs and district officials and review the flood relief operations.

