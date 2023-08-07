Auto driver’s appeal for aid for son’s treatment

Sri Krishna Kummara By

TIRUPATI: The poor parents of a 6-year-old boy in Chittoor have been running from pillar to post to get about Rs 15 lakh for the medical treatment of their son, who has been suffering from multiple congenital disorders. Md Chand Basha, an auto driver, has spent nearly Rs 20 lakh for the treatment of his ailing son Abdul Rehman.

He has sold his house and auto to meet the treatment cost of his son. Rehman, who has been suffering from lung, liver and spinal cord disorders, needs to undergo surgery within 45 days as per the doctors’ advice.

Otherwise, poor parents may have to give up hope on their ailing son. With no money for the spinal cord surgery of his son, desperate Chand Basha has decided to sell his kidney to save Rehman and started a search for a recipient, who is ready to offer the requisite sum.

Narrating his plight to TNIE, Chand Basha said, “We have taken our son to several hospitals, including Balaji Institute of Surgery, Research and Rehabilitation for the Disabled (BIRRD) and Ruia Hospital in Tirupati. But the doctors have refused to perform surgery in view of the severe complications associated with it.”

“Later, we have taken our son to SIMS Hospital in Chennai. After thoroughly analysing his condition, the doctors have agreed to perform surgeries on his spinal cord, and other organs in a phased manner, which are estimated to cost Rs 15 lakh,” Chand Basha said, adding that the doctors gave him three months time to perform the first surgery on the spinal cord and 40 days have already lapsed.

Guntur Covid Fighters Charitable Trust founder Allah Bakshu has shot a video on the ailing Rehman and posted it on social media platforms seeking financial help from philanthropists to support the treatment cost of the boy through his trust. “We have received around Rs 1 lakh as donations after the appeal. We still need Rs 14 lakh more for my son’s surgery,” Chand Basha said, urging the State government to provide the required financial aid to save the life of his son.

Philanthropists and donors can send money to Chand Basha’s GPay number 9014204783. The poor family resides at Balaji Colony in Chittoor town.

