Chittoor police arrest 61 for Punganur violence

According to Additional SP SEB K Srilakshmi, the attackers arranged stones, sticks and empty beer bottles as per their plan to enter Punganur for creating a law and order problem.

Published: 07th August 2023

Police produce the arrested persons in connection with Punganur violence, at a media conference in Chittoor on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: In view of the gravity of Punganur violence, Chittoor police have intensified the investigation and arrested 61 persons involved in the attack on police. The arrested included C Govardhan Reddy, PA to TDP Punganur constituency in-charge Challa Babu, and accused number 2 Peetala Nagarjuna Prasad (36) and M Siva Reddy (48), A3 from Rompicherla.

Disclosing this to media persons on Sunday, Additional SP SEB K Srilakshmi said the accused plotted to enter Punganur for creating a law and order problem. They arranged stones, sticks and empty beer bottles as per their plan and entered into heated arguments with police during TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu’s visit.

After entering into heated arguments with police officials, the accused attacked the personnel on duty with sticks, beer bottles and stones. The TDP activists set fire to two police vehicles as part of the violence.

When questioned, Govardhan Reddy revealed that Challa Babu had tried to bring Naidu to Punganur town at any cost. He asked the TDP cadres to be prepared with sticks and other lethal weapons to attack police if they prevented Naidu from entering Punganur. Challa Babu organised a meeting with TDP cadres on August 2 and hatched a plan to bring Naidu into Punganur. He also provoked TDP cadres to attack the police personnel, who obstructed Naidu from entering Punganur on August 4, said the Additional SP.

Govardhan Reddy also disclosed that they had tried to eliminate police personnel as part of the attack, she said. She also informed that they had formed special teams to arrest accused number 1 Challa Babu.

“We have intensified investigation into Punganur violence. All the accused will be arrested soon,” she said.

Palamaner DSP N Sudhakar Reddy was also present at the media conference.

