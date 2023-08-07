CM failed to solve water woes of people: Lokesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that it is Andhra Pradesh’s misfortune that it has a person like Jagan Mohan Reddy as its Chief Minister, TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh alleged that Jagan could not even address the drinking water problem of people, but makes tall claims.

He was interacting with villagers of Jayanthiramapuram in the Vinukonda Assembly segment of the combined Guntur district, during his Yuva Galam Padayatra on Sunday.

Lokesh further promised the villagers that the coming TDP government will take measures to permanently solve all the land disputes and said permanent rights will be given to those who have been cultivating assigned lands for long.

When the villagers of Mellavagu complained that there is no transport facility to the Tandas, the children are not showing interest towards education, Lokesh said education has become a distant dream to over four lakh children from rural areas due to the wrong decision taken by the Chief Minister, to merge the educational institutions.

“There is a lot of negative impact on the lifestyle of tribals in Tandas after Jagan came to power,” he observed. Promising to set up residential schools in Tandas soon after the TDP forms the next government, Lokesh said the water problems of the area too will be resolved.

