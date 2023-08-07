Home States Andhra Pradesh

Create resilient digital ecosystem: Andhra Pradesh IT Minister

Recognising the growth potential of IT, the government is setting up dedicated IT parks in different regions of the State.

Published: 07th August 2023 07:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2023 07:16 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Minister for IT and Industries Gudivada Amarnath. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath appealed to all stakeholders to join hands and collaborate closely for the betterment of the State, nation and the world. Underlining the need for collective efforts, he urged everyone to work together in harmony to create an inclusive and resilient digital ecosystem that benefits one and all.

Amarnath participated in the prestigious World Telugu IT Conference held in Singapore. The event witnessed the convergence of more than 100 IT companies from various parts of the world, showcasing the talent and potential of the Telugu-speaking community in the global IT industry.

He highlighted the development achieved by Andhra Pradesh in IT sector under the able leadership of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. “Andhra Pradesh has emerged as a vibrant hub of IT and ITES sectors. The State currently houses more than 250 IT companies, providing employment to over 65,000 skilled professionals,” he highlighted.

Recognising the growth potential of IT, the government is setting up dedicated IT parks in different regions of the State. The parks are equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure, attracting IT companies and fostering further growth in the sector. “Vizag, in particular, holds immense potential and is poised to become the next IT capital of India,” he added.

TAGS
IT Park
Comments

