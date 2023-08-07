Home States Andhra Pradesh

Don’t neglect Mallavalli oustees: Pawan Kalyan

Interacting with oustees at Mallavalli on Sunday, he promised to look into their problems once the JSP comes to power.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan found fault with the State government’s neglect in payment of compensation and implementation of the R&R package for oustees of Mallavalli Industrial Park in NTR district.

Interacting with oustees at Mallavalli on Sunday, he promised to look into their problems once the JSP comes to power.  He urged both TDP and BJP to support Mallavalli oustees in their struggle to get their rightful compensation and R&R package.

“There is a need for industries to come up. But at what cost? Why should injustice be done to farmers? Do justice to them first and bring industries. It is atrocious to thrash them with batons when they asked for compensation,” he remarked and called for a united struggle for justice. They should be compensated as per the Land Acquisition Act, of 2013, he said.

Farmers, who gave their lands for the industrial park, expressed dismay over the treatment they received in return. “We lost our livelihood. They said only cultivable lands will get compensation. Thanks to Jagan we have even experienced jail life,” some farmers allegedly said, while reiterating that they will not stop their agitation till justice is done.

