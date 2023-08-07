No permission for ‘Chalo Vidyut Soudha’, says NTR CP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that no permission was accorded for staging maha dharna and other kinds of protests by electricity employees, NTR district commissioner of police Kanthi Rana Tata said that section 30 of Police Act 1861 and Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), 1973 were imposed in the city and ‘Chalo Vidyut Soudha’ call given by AP Power employees JAC and other associations on August 8 would be treated as an act of violation of prohibitory orders.

Addressing the media on Sunday, the CP said the Andhra Pradesh power employees joint action committee (JAC) and other employees’ unions have given a call to stage various protests under ‘Chalo Vidyut Soudha’ on August 8, demanding the government to fulfil their long pending demands such as pending arrears, regularisation of contractual employees and others. However, neither there was communication from JAC nor any request for permission from the police.

The CP further said the protest of power employees amounts to a violation of the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) and violators will be booked under various sections under IPC, prevention of damage to public property and AP conduct rules.

“We have intelligence reports that there is a possibility of tension and law and order disturbances, hence the permission was denied. More than 2,000 police personnel and CCTV cameras are monitoring the activities of employees,” said the CP.

