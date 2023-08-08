Home States Andhra Pradesh

Chittoor police arrest nine more persons in Punganur violence

The police department has deployed six teams to nab Challa Babu, who is believed to have played a pivotal role in orchestrating the violence.

Published: 08th August 2023 10:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2023 10:34 AM   |  A+A-

thief_accused_arrest

Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | Pexels)

By Express News Service

CHITTOR:  Total number of arrests in the Punganur violence has risen to 72 as the Chittoor police on Monday held nine more individuals. However, Challa Babu, TDP’s in-charge in the constituency, and accused number 1 in the case, remains at large. 

The police department has deployed six teams to nab Challa Babu, who is believed to have played a pivotal role in orchestrating the violence. According to ASP K Srilakshmi, the violence unfolded during TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu’s visit to Annamayya and Chittoor districts. 

“While Naidu was originally scheduled to take a bypass road, the TDP cadre diverted from the scheduled route in an attempt to enter Punganur town after learning that the YSRC activists were protesting against Naidu. Police prevented the yellow party leaders from entering the town, which resulted in clashes between them,” she added. The police officials revealed that Challa Babu had allegedly formulated a plan to facilitate Naidu’s entry into Punganur. 

He reportedly instructed TDP workers to attack the police, if they attempted to prevent Naidu’s entry. The district police have intensified efforts to track down TDP in-charge Challa Babu.  Investigators have been gathering evidence, including CCTV footage from the check post situated on the AP-Karnataka border, and collecting details on the movements of TDP cadre from Anantapur, Bengaluru, and Rayachoti on the day of violent clashes to unravel the sequence of events.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Punganur violence Chittoor police
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp